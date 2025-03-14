Congress & DOGE, Schumer’s CR Vote, & Disney’s Snow White Meltdown | March 14 – Hour 2
In Hour 2 of The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson, we cover politics, cultural meltdowns, and Casey’s latest weekend frustrations:
- Congress could green-light DOGE—but should they?
- The Unitary Executive vs. The Unitary Judiciary: Are nationwide injunctions making U.S. District Courts too powerful?
- Schumer announces he’ll vote yes on a CR to keep the government open—what’s the catch?
- New segment test-run! Casey asks the audience: Should he keep ‘Things That Screwed Up Casey’s Weekend’?
- Disney scales back its Hollywood premiere of ‘Snow White’ over backlash—not about the remake, but over Gal Gadot being Jewish?!
- Grumpy from ‘Snow White’ is ‘disappointed in the world’ after the controversy forces Disney to dial back the event.
Should Casey keep his new segment? Let him know!
