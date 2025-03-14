Congress & DOGE, Schumer’s CR Vote, & Disney’s Snow White Meltdown | March 14 – Hour 2

In Hour 2 of The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson, we cover politics, cultural meltdowns, and Casey’s latest weekend frustrations:

Congress could green-light DOGE —but should they?

—but The Unitary Executive vs. The Unitary Judiciary: Are nationwide injunctions making U.S. District Courts too powerful?

Are making U.S. District Courts too powerful? Schumer announces he’ll vote yes on a CR to keep the government open —what’s the catch?

to —what’s the catch? New segment test-run! Casey asks the audience: Should he keep ‘Things That Screwed Up Casey’s Weekend’?

Casey asks the audience: Disney scales back its Hollywood premiere of ‘Snow White’ over backlash—not about the remake, but over Gal Gadot being Jewish ?!

over backlash—not about the remake, but over ?! Grumpy from ‘Snow White’ is ‘disappointed in the world’ after the controversy forces Disney to dial back the event.

Should Casey keep his new segment? Let him know!

