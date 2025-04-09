Illegal Immigration, MS-13, and Healthcare Politics | April 7 – Hour 2

In this hour of The Burning Truth, Casey Hendrickson dives into the escalating crises surrounding illegal immigration, shocking failures in the U.S. justice system, and a new political twist in healthcare choices. From an Obama-appointed judge ordering the return of an MS-13 gang leader to the DHS collaborating with the IRS to track millions of undocumented individuals, the corruption runs deep. Meanwhile, an Illinois teacher is accused of horrific abuse, and Sen. Ron Johnson demands answers on COVID vaccine safety data.

🧨 Judge Orders MS-13 Gang Leader Returned to the U.S.

An Obama-appointed judge stunned the public by demanding a previously deported MS-13 leader be brought back to the United States. Casey breaks down:

Why this ruling endangers communities

The political implications of activist judges

What it means for future deportation cases

🕵️ DHS Taps IRS to Track Illegal Immigrants

In a quietly alarming development, Department of Homeland Security officials are now asking the IRS to use tax data to locate up to 7 million illegal immigrants.

Raises major questions about data privacy and enforcement

Could set a precedent for federal overreach

Undermines the Biden administration’s narrative on immigration

📣 Illegal Immigration Activism on Full Display

During a pro-illegal immigration rally in DC, one activist openly admitted to being in the country illegally—and proudly declared she is “unafraid.”

Signals the breakdown of immigration law enforcement

Encourages illegal presence with no accountability

Casey calls out the systemic failure of border policy

🚨 ICE Arrests Alien Deported 39 Times

Yes, you read that right: 39 deportations. **ICE has arrested a criminal alien previously deported nearly 40 times—and he keeps coming back.

Why the system is broken beyond belief

The cost to U.S. taxpayers and communities

What real immigration reform should look like

🏥 Politics Now Influencing Doctor Selection

A new report shows that more Americans are now choosing doctors based on political alignment. Casey explores:

How medicine is being politicized

The danger of ideology over expertise

What this trend means for the future of healthcare

💉 Sen. Johnson Demands Vaccine Transparency

Senator Ron Johnson is pressing COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for full transparency on safety records and clinical trial data.

Could force long-awaited accountability

Pushback from Big Pharma expected

How the public can benefit from true medical transparency

📱 Disturbing Abuse Case in Illinois

An Illinois teacher, Christina Formella, is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old student—and kept a memoir of it on her phone.

Details from shocking court documents

Why teacher-student abuse cases are rising

The failures in vetting and oversight in public education

