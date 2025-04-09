Trump Wins, Media Spins, and a Cholesterol Breakthrough | April 7 – Hour 3
In this explosive third hour of The Burning Truth, Casey Hendrickson dissects the media’s meltdown over Trump’s mounting victories, from a Supreme Court win slashing DEI funding to rising approval ratings amid tariff drama. As CNN whines about bombing costs, Trump counters with leadership. Meanwhile, a groundbreaking cholesterol drug shows 94% effectiveness, and the Senate moves forward with new tax cuts, even as fiscal conservatives push back. This hour is packed with politics, policy—and a bit of health news that actually matters.
💣 CNN Cries Over Yemen Bombing Costs—Trump Responds with Strength
CNN critiques the cost of U.S. military action in Yemen
Trump’s response? Clear, forceful, and effective—BOOM go the Houthis
Casey explains the optics and why the media hates strength
🕵️ Obama’s “What If” Gets Roasted by X Users
Obama plays hypothetical games on X: “What if I had done that?”
Users respond with receipts from his own presidency
From Benghazi to the IRS scandal—Casey reminds listeners what really happened
🗽 Trump Demands Freedom for Marine Le Pen
Trump slams the political persecution of French populist Marine Le Pen
Calls for an end to leftist “witch hunts” worldwide
How this stance further cements his global image as a freedom fighter
⚖️ SCOTUS Hands Trump a Major Win on DEI Cuts
Supreme Court rules Trump can eliminate $250M in DEI-related teacher grants
Massive blow to woke education funding
Casey discusses how this sets a precedent for defunding race-based programs
📈 Trump’s Approval Rises Amid Tariff Panic
New poll shows Trump’s approval rating climbing—even with tariff backlash
Why the American people aren’t buying the media’s economic hysteria
The silent majority is still very real
💉 Cholesterol Drug Shows 94% Effectiveness
New drug eliminates 94% of harmful cholesterol with a single dose
Huge implications for heart disease and long-term health care costs
Casey explains how this could change millions of lives—and why the media barely covers it
🧾 Senate Advances Tax Cuts, Fiscal Conservatives Push Back
GOP-led Senate passes framework for new tax cuts and spending reductions
House GOP leadership urges support, but fiscal hawks raise concerns
Casey breaks down what this could mean for your wallet
🏦 Bill Gates Foundation Could Lose Tax-Exempt Status
IRS eyes Gates Foundation and other nonprofits for anti-white discrimination
Could impact their tax-exempt status
How race-based philanthropy is backfiring in a big way
🏒 Ovechkin Ties Gretzky—Media Yawns
NHL legend Alexander Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky for all-time greatness
Where’s the mainstream sports coverage?
Casey rants on how the media picks and chooses its heroes
