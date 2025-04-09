Trump Wins, Media Spins, and a Cholesterol Breakthrough | April 7 – Hour 3

In this explosive third hour of The Burning Truth, Casey Hendrickson dissects the media’s meltdown over Trump’s mounting victories, from a Supreme Court win slashing DEI funding to rising approval ratings amid tariff drama. As CNN whines about bombing costs, Trump counters with leadership. Meanwhile, a groundbreaking cholesterol drug shows 94% effectiveness, and the Senate moves forward with new tax cuts, even as fiscal conservatives push back. This hour is packed with politics, policy—and a bit of health news that actually matters.

💣 CNN Cries Over Yemen Bombing Costs—Trump Responds with Strength

CNN critiques the cost of U.S. military action in Yemen

Trump’s response? Clear, forceful, and effective—BOOM go the Houthis

Casey explains the optics and why the media hates strength

🕵️ Obama’s “What If” Gets Roasted by X Users

Obama plays hypothetical games on X: “What if I had done that?”

Users respond with receipts from his own presidency

From Benghazi to the IRS scandal—Casey reminds listeners what really happened

🗽 Trump Demands Freedom for Marine Le Pen

Trump slams the political persecution of French populist Marine Le Pen

Calls for an end to leftist “witch hunts” worldwide

How this stance further cements his global image as a freedom fighter

⚖️ SCOTUS Hands Trump a Major Win on DEI Cuts

Supreme Court rules Trump can eliminate $250M in DEI-related teacher grants

Massive blow to woke education funding

Casey discusses how this sets a precedent for defunding race-based programs

📈 Trump’s Approval Rises Amid Tariff Panic

New poll shows Trump’s approval rating climbing—even with tariff backlash

Why the American people aren’t buying the media’s economic hysteria

The silent majority is still very real

💉 Cholesterol Drug Shows 94% Effectiveness

New drug eliminates 94% of harmful cholesterol with a single dose

Huge implications for heart disease and long-term health care costs

Casey explains how this could change millions of lives—and why the media barely covers it

🧾 Senate Advances Tax Cuts, Fiscal Conservatives Push Back

GOP-led Senate passes framework for new tax cuts and spending reductions

House GOP leadership urges support, but fiscal hawks raise concerns

Casey breaks down what this could mean for your wallet

🏦 Bill Gates Foundation Could Lose Tax-Exempt Status

IRS eyes Gates Foundation and other nonprofits for anti-white discrimination

Could impact their tax-exempt status

How race-based philanthropy is backfiring in a big way

🏒 Ovechkin Ties Gretzky—Media Yawns

NHL legend Alexander Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky for all-time greatness

Where’s the mainstream sports coverage?

Casey rants on how the media picks and chooses its heroes

