Indiana’s Trans Inmate Ruling, CNN’s Deportation Fail, & DEI Air Traffic Control Scam | March 14 – Hour 3

In Hour 3 of The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson, we tackle hypocrisy, media lies, and government lunacy:

Indiana leaders divided on deference to the ruling forcing the state to fund a transgender inmate’s surgery .

on deference to the . CNN claims South Florida Trump voters were deported —except they forgot only citizens can vote .

—except they forgot . Trump was RIGHT (again)! A DEI activist brags about helping people cheat on the Air Traffic Control exam —safety be damned.

A on the —safety be damned. A Columbia professor gets a staggering $100 million to study how racism allegedly causes Alzheimer’s in black Americans .

to study how . A spending bill narrowly beats a filibuster , averting a government shutdown at the last minute.

, at the last minute. UN judge celebrated for women’s rights by Oxford & Columbia found guilty of enslaving a woman —you can’t make this up.

by Oxford & Columbia found —you can’t make this up. Thousands of acres of Amazon rainforest cleared to build a highway for a UN climate summit—ironic, isn’t it?

Get the truth—not the media’s selective storytelling!

