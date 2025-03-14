Indiana’s Trans Inmate Ruling, CNN’s Deportation Fail, & DEI Air Traffic Control Scam | March 14 – Hour 3
In Hour 3 of The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson, we tackle hypocrisy, media lies, and government lunacy:
- Indiana leaders divided on deference to the ruling forcing the state to fund a transgender inmate’s surgery.
- CNN claims South Florida Trump voters were deported—except they forgot only citizens can vote.
- Trump was RIGHT (again)! A DEI activist brags about helping people cheat on the Air Traffic Control exam—safety be damned.
- A Columbia professor gets a staggering $100 million to study how racism allegedly causes Alzheimer’s in black Americans.
- A spending bill narrowly beats a filibuster, averting a government shutdown at the last minute.
- UN judge celebrated for women’s rights by Oxford & Columbia found guilty of enslaving a woman—you can’t make this up.
- Thousands of acres of Amazon rainforest cleared to build a highway for a UN climate summit—ironic, isn’t it?
Get the truth—not the media’s selective storytelling!
