Interview: Indiana Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith on SB1, Indiana Property Taxes, and Governor Braun’s Fix | May 7

Micah Beckwith joins Casey to discuss the controversial SB1 property tax bill, its impact on Hoosiers, and Governor Braun’s proposed plan to address its flaws. They also delve into other pressing issues facing the state of Indiana and what the future holds for its residents.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.