Rep. Marlin Stutzman Talks ICE Insurrection, Trump’s Trade Wins, and Indiana’s Manufacturing Boom | May 12

Casey sits down with Congressman Marlin Stutzman (R-IN) to discuss the Democrat-led insurrection at the ICE facility, Trump’s game-changing trade deals, and the increase in manufacturing investments in Indiana. Stutzman also dives into the ongoing negotiations surrounding the new “big, beautiful bill” and what it means for the state and country.

