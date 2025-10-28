Interview: John Burk Discusses Military Service and the “Remember” Event

Interview: John Burk will be this year’s keynote speaker for FreedomSystem.org’s Remember event

Hour 1 features a compelling interview with Army veteran and motivational powerhouse John Burk, who will serve as the keynote speaker for this year’s FreedomSystem.org “Remember” fundraising event on November 8. The show highlights FreedomSystem.org’s mission to provide essential services and support programs to local military veterans, emphasizing the importance of community engagement and advocacy. John shares insights about service, sacrifice, and the ongoing needs faced by our veterans, inviting listeners to attend the event in Elkhart, Indiana and to get involved in supporting those who have served. Direct links to FreedomSystem.org and more information about the “Remember” event are provided for listeners who want to contribute or participate.

