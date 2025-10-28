Public School Staff Caught Arranging Abortions For Kids | October 21-Hour 3

For today’s show prep and sources, go to BTMedia.news.

Hour 3 kicks off with Casey’s gripping firsthand account of her daughter’s involvement in a major security scare at a Glenn Beck event, illustrating pressing concerns about public safety and event management. The discussion moves to explosive revelations about Fairfax County Public School staff facilitating abortions for minors, and the disturbing retaliation against whistleblower teachers who seek transparency. The hour concludes with a controversial academic report from a top sociological journal, arguing young kids should be sexualized and blaming historical colonizers for current norms—sparking outrage from parents and educators. Each story is covered with linked sources, providing listeners direct access to further information about these urgent cultural and educational debates.

