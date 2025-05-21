Interview: Rep. Rudy Yakym Breaks Down ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ — No Tax on Tips, Overtime, and More | May 16 – Hour 1

Congressman Rudy Yakym (R-IN), member of the House Ways and Means Committee, joins Casey for a full hour to break down the new “One Big Beautiful Bill.” They dig into key provisions like ending taxes on tips and overtime, Social Security reform, and what this sweeping legislation means for working Americans. Get the inside scoop directly from the committee shaping the bill.

