Interview: Sen. Jim Banks Talks Trump’s Middle East Trip, Biden’s Decline, and the XM7 Rifle Controversy | May 15

In a wide-ranging interview, Sen. Jim Banks joins Casey to break down President Trump’s historic visit to the Middle East, raise concerns over Syria and Qatar, and discuss the glaring cover-up of Joe Biden’s mental decline. They also talk about reshoring pharmaceutical manufacturing, restoring classical education at military academies, and growing troop concerns over the new XM7 battle rifle.

