Interview: St. Joseph County GOP Vice Chair Jamie O’Brien

SJGOP Vice Chair Jamie O’Brien joined us to discuss the Indiana GOP decision to uphold that St. Joseph County Council President Dan Schaetzle is still not in good standing with the Republican Party.

After actively opposing Republican candidates, a left-wing voting record, and working with the Democrats to give them leadership roles on committees in exchange for becoming the County Council President, Dan Schaetzle was found not to be in good standing with the GOP earlier this year. He appealed and lost.

O’Brien joined us to explain the situation and what this means going forward. Especially since Schaetzle is up for reelection before his political exile from the GOP is finished.

Jamie O’Brien filed to run for Schaetzle’s seat in March.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.