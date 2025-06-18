Greenland War Plans, Padilla Media Spin, and Indiana GOP Purge Update | June 13 – Hour 3

Pentagon war planners have reportedly drafted contingency plans to invade Greenland—yes, really. Meanwhile, corporate media is running interference for Senator Alex Padilla after his aggressive disruption of the DHS press conference. Plus, breaking political news in Indiana: Dan Schaetzle officially loses his appeal, is stripped of his precinct captaincy, and declared not in good standing with the GOP for two years. Listener text messages round out the hour.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.