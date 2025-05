Interview with St. Joseph County Assessor Mike Castellon | May 12

Casey is joined by St. Joseph County Assessor Mike Castellon to break down the impact of Indiana SB1 on property tax assessments. Castellon addresses both the pros and cons of the legislation and shares insights on the current property tax landscape in the state. He also takes listener text questions to clarify the complexities around property tax changes in Indiana.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.