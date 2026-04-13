Iran Ceasefire Deal, NATO Flops, and GOP Amnesty Betrayal | Wednesday, April 8

Casey Hendrickson breaks down the Iran ceasefire details straight from Press Secretary updates, including Trump’s team heading to Islamabad, demands to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and no‑enrichment red lines—while torching media lies about fake “victories.” He laughs at “Gays of Hormuz” memes and NATO’s failure, previews Dr. Brian Schmutzler’s State Senate run against Linda Rogers, celebrates Sen. Mike Braun’s 30‑day Indiana gas tax holiday, and slams GOP amnesty pushers like Maria Salazar whose “Dignity Act” betrays voters. From UAE strikes to Cuba bluster and listener texts, unfiltered conservative takes. Daily Daily Show Prep, sources, articles, and more at caseythehost.substack.com.

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