Iran Strait Open, CNN Blunders, and GOP’s Dignidad Amnesty Disaster | Thursday, April 9

Casey Hendrickson calls out media lies claiming the Strait of Hormuz is closed despite Iran’s own declaration it’s open (with mine warnings), rips CNN’s humiliating Michael J. Fox death tribute gaffe, and slams hysterical coverage of Trump’s Forest Service fixes and falling gas prices that CNN yanked from their homepage. He celebrates Disney ditching woke “gendered language” bans, rages at an Indiana sheriff suing AG Todd Rokita over ICE compliance, exposes China’s cyber losses and FBI router spy busts, and torches the GOP’s “Dignidad” amnesty bill as a midterm suicide pact. Daily Daily Show Prep, sources, articles, and more at caseythehost.substack.com.

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