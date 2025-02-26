Leftist Meltdowns, Immigration Rants & Egg Surcharge | February 26 – Hour 3

🔥 The Burning Truth: Hour 3 – Leftist Meltdowns, Immigration Rants & Egg Surcharge

Welcome back to The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson , where we tackle the tough issues shaping our nation. In this hour, we’re diving into jaw-dropping stories—from leftists’ meltdown over Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post pivot to a woke congresswoman’s unhinged immigration rant and Waffle House’s breakfast price hike. Let’s get started.

See How Lefties Are Melting Down After Jeff Bezos Said WaPo Will Now Focus on Defending “Personal Liberties and Free Markets” 👀

Leftists are losing their minds after Jeff Bezos announced that the Washington Post will now focus on defending personal liberties and free markets. Critics claim this is a betrayal of progressive values, while supporters applaud the move toward journalistic integrity. What does this mean for media bias—and why are leftists so upset? Read more here .

Woke Congresswoman Goes on Unhinged Rant That If Trump Deports Too Many Illegal Immigrants, No One Will Pick Our Food

A woke congresswoman sparked controversy with her unhinged rant claiming that deporting illegal immigrants would lead to food shortages because “no one will pick our food.” Her comments have reignited debates about immigration policy, labor markets, and economic realities. Is this fearmongering—or a legitimate concern? Learn more here .

Democrat Governor, Who Is a Twinkie Away From a Triple Bypass, Calls RFK Jr.’s Health Views “Dangerous”

A Democrat governor, known for his questionable health habits, has labeled RFK Jr.’s health views as “dangerous.” This hypocritical critique raises questions about credibility and political agendas. What’s behind this attack—and should we take it seriously? Get the details here .

Want Eggs With Your Breakfast? Pay a Surcharge, Waffle House Says.

Waffle House has announced an egg surcharge, citing rising costs and supply chain issues. Customers are outraged, and the move has sparked debates about inflation and corporate responsibility. Will other restaurants follow suit—or is this a step too far? Read more here .

Ukraine Agrees Minerals Deal With US

Ukraine has agreed to a minerals deal with the U.S., highlighting the growing importance of resource partnerships in global diplomacy. What’s in the deal—and how will it impact U.S.-Ukraine relations? Digging deeper into this agreement reveals key implications for energy security and economic ties. Learn more here .

