Jake Tapper’s Ridiculous Book & Bezos’ WaPo Shift Exposes The Media | February 26 – Hour 2

🔥 The Burning Truth: Hour 2 – Kamala’s Speech, Tapper’s Book & Bezos’ WaPo Shift

Welcome back to The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson , where we tackle the tough issues shaping our nation. In this hour, we’re diving into jaw-dropping stories—from Kamala Harris’ “inspiring” remarks during California’s fire devastation to Jake Tapper’s controversial book and Jeff Bezos’ bold move at the Washington Post. Let’s get started.

Kamala Harris Performs Her Most “Inspiring” Speech Yet While Touring CA Fire Destruction: “You Can Smell It”

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered what some are calling her most “inspiring” speech yet while touring California’s fire-ravaged areas. Her memorable line, “You can smell it,” has sparked both praise and ridicule. Was this a heartfelt moment—or a tone-deaf misstep? Read more here .

Jake Tapper, Who Helped Cover Up Biden’s Mental Decline, Releases Book Investigating the Cover-Up

CNN’s Jake Tapper is publishing a book investigating the alleged cover-up of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline—despite his own role in downplaying concerns about the president’s mental acuity. Co-author Alex Thompson similarly participated in dismissing these claims in prior reporting. Now, they claim they were gaslit by the White House. The irony is biting—and critics aren’t holding back. Learn more here .

FLASHBACK: Brian Stelter Didn’t Always Think It Was Wrong to Ask If a Media Outlet Should Be Barred From the WH

A flashback reveals that CNN’s Brian Stelter once questioned whether certain media outlets should be barred from the White House—a stance he now criticizes when used against conservative voices. This hypocrisy highlights ongoing debates about media bias and fairness. What does this say about journalistic integrity? Get the details here .

Jeff Bezos Orders Free Market Shift to WashPost Opinion Section

Jeff Bezos has ordered a free-market shift at the Washington Post’s opinion section, sparking outrage among leftists who fear the move will undermine progressive narratives. David Shipley, a respected editor, declined to lead this new chapter, citing personal reasons. Will this shift restore credibility—or alienate readers? Read more here .

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.