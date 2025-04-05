March Jobs Report Soars, China’s Response to Trump Tariffs | April 4 – Hour 1

In this episode of The Burning Truth, Casey Hendrickson dives into the March jobs report that exceeded expectations by more than 50%, a contrast to past numbers under Biden. We also discuss China’s response to Trump’s tariffs, adding a 34% extra tariff. Plus, global trade dynamics shift as Vietnam positions itself as a key player. Tune in for insights on the economy, job growth, and trade wars!

