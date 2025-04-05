Trump’s Tariffs, American Manufacturing, and ICE Controversies | April 3 – Hour 2

In this hour, we dive into how Trump’s tariffs continue to affect global markets. Companies like Volvo and GM are investing in American manufacturing as a direct response. Also, a Georgia police investigation uncovers discrepancies about a father’s whereabouts after he left his children at a McDonald’s, while a Texas pastor is arrested by ICE for being in the U.S. illegally. Let’s explore these stories and their implications.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.