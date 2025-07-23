Melina Frattolin Case, Biden’s Ambien Excuse, and Buttigieg’s $80 Billion DEI Disaster | July 21 – Hour 2

In Hour 1, we dive into a developing police-action shooting in Fort Wayne, and a newly declassified report exposing how the FBI overlooked critical thumb drives in Hillary Clinton’s email probe. Plus, updates on TSA policy changes and a murder suspect whose own legal team doesn’t want him free.

Hour 2 digs into the tragic case of Melina Frattolin and disturbing new details about her father. We also revisit Biden’s now-infamous debate debacle — where Hunter blames Ambien — and expose how Pete Buttigieg’s Department of Transportation funneled $80 billion into DEI programs instead of upgrading critical air traffic systems.

Hour 3 features an exclusive interview with Indiana Congressman Marlin Stutzman covering Crypto Week, his thoughts on President Trump’s first 6 months, and his upcoming 2025 job fair. We close with a ridiculous lawsuit over “Alligator Alcatraz” and a New Yorker’s painful mistake inside an MRI room — with a 20-pound chain.

