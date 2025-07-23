Trump demands DOJ target “Barack Hussein Obama” for inventing the Russia hoax | July 22 – Hour 1
Hour 1
-
Trump demands DOJ target “Barack Hussein Obama” for inventing the Russia hoax: “He’s guilty. This is treason.” 👀
-
White House-Wall Street Journal drama escalates with WSJ booted from Trump’s upcoming trip
-
Trump announces CBS paid him millions in settlement
Hour 2
-
Tuesday Tithe with Pastor Lucas Miles:
• Discussion on tragic surrogate baby case in California
• Chip & Joanna Gaines angering Christian community
• Pre-order Pastor Miles’ new book: Pagan Threat: Confronting America’s Godless Uprising (Foreword by Charlie Kirk)
-
Shocking update: Gay men told surrogate to let baby die after early delivery caused by cancer diagnosis
-
Reaction to Chip & JoJo’s “woke” show after Chip’s “judge not” comment
-
Federal workforce in DC shrinks by over 22,000 under Trump administration
-
Federal workers face new accountability measures and resistance
-
Casey broke a story June 3 — now picked up by local media
-
St. Joseph County judge: 850+ cases may need review due to magistrate violating Indiana code
-
Stephen Colbert’s late-night show loses CBS up to $50 million/year; questions arise why cancellation took so long
-
Funding tips for panicked leftists and PBS partisans
-
National Association of Realtors: Foreign investors purchased $56 billion in American homes last year
Hour 3
-
Indiana BMV unveils new ‘blackout’ license plates available starting August
-
Tolling in Indiana — likely unavoidable
-
NBC News accidentally confirms Trump DOJ’s investigation into Obama and Russiagate
-
Receipt-filled thread reveals what John Durham missed in FBI investigation — a must-read
-
Media shambles after bombshell update on false report of ICE deporting 82-year-old legal immigrant
-
Yet another ICE hoax exposed
-
Microsoft to pay $1.7 billion to bury human waste in climate change effort
