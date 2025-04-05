Michigan SOS Non-Citizen Voting Claim Debunked + RFK Jr.’s Food Plan | April 4 – Hour 3

In this episode of The Burning Truth, Casey Hendrickson breaks down the Michigan Secretary of State’s claim about non-citizen voting, RFK Jr.’s new food pyramid proposal, and Matt Taibbi’s defamation lawsuit against a Democratic lawmaker. Plus, Trump’s shake-up of the National Security Council as concerns about loyalty continue to grow. Don’t miss the latest updates on these stories and more!

