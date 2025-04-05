NC Court Ruling on Voter Eligibility, Schwab Resigns, and More | April 4 – Hour 2

In this episode of The Burning Truth, Casey Hendrickson dives into the latest developments, including the North Carolina court ruling on voter eligibility in the contested 2024 Supreme Court race, the resignation of Klaus Schwab from the World Economic Forum, and alarming news from Indiana University. Casey also touches on California Governor Gavin Newsom’s violation of the Logan Act, and a bipartisan bill targeting Trump’s tariffs. Tune in for all the key updates!

