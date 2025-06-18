Missiles Over Tel Aviv & Iran’s Nuclear Lies Exposed | June 13 – Hour 1

During a live broadcast, Iran launched missile strikes at Tel Aviv, prompting U.S. defense systems to aid Israel in real time. President Trump issues a final warning to the regime. Casey reveals the decades-long deception behind Iran’s “medical” heavy water program and its ties to nuclear weapons development. From deuterium myths to tritium production, we unpack how Iran masked its bomb-making efforts under the guise of cancer treatment.

