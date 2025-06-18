WMD Truth Bombs, Media Lies, and the War in Israel Escalates | June 13 – Hour 2

As war rages between Israel and Iran, Casey continues live updates and analysis. Meanwhile, new evidence resurfaces confirming the presence of WMDs in Iraq—contradicting years of dishonest media narratives. MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace gets caught wildly misrepresenting a PEW poll to downplay support for Trump’s deportation plan. Plus, listener text reactions throughout the hour.

