November 4 | Hour 1 – Walz Calls Elon Musk “Gay” And Biden Says He Wants To Smack MAGA Guys’ Asses

Hour 1

Tim Walz Refers to Elon Musk as ‘That Gay Guy’ at Rally

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stirred controversy during a recent rally by referring to Elon Musk as “that gay guy.” This remark, meant as a joke, left many wondering about the appropriateness of using such language about one of the world’s most influential tech innovators.

Biden’s MAGA Republican Comment: ‘The Kind of Guys You’d Like to Smack in the Ass’

President Biden doubled down on his criticism of MAGA Republicans, remarking that they’re “the kind of guys you’d like to smack in the ass.” The controversial statement is raising eyebrows and sparking conversations about his communication strategy with conservative voters.

Is Tim Walz a Manchurian Candidate?

An eleventh-hour discovery raises questions about Walz’s loyalty to conservative values. Dubbed a “Manchurian Candidate” by critics, Walz faces skepticism over his alignment with progressive interests. This topic is unfolding just as the election nears, adding fuel to the fire for both critics and supporters.

Absentee Ballots Missing for Active Military

Reports have surfaced of absentee ballots failing to reach active-duty military service members on time, potentially silencing thousands of crucial voices in this election. The Pentagon has not fully addressed the situation, leading to increased frustration and demands for accountability.

Donald Trump’s $10 Billion Lawsuit Against CBS

Former President Donald Trump has filed a staggering $10 billion lawsuit against CBS News, alleging “deceptive” editing of a recent Kamala Harris interview. The legal battle could set a precedent for how media covers political figures and how interviews are edited for public consumption.

Cardi B’s Unlikely Endorsement for Kamala Harris

Rapper Cardi B endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, citing rising grocery prices as her main reason. Her unusual endorsement sheds light on how everyday issues are influencing public figures to engage with political campaigns in unexpected ways.

Harris Dodges Questions on Crime Vote Record

Vice President Harris sidestepped questions about her vote history on California’s tough-on-crime ballot measures. Her stance is leaving many wondering where she stands on crime issues as her record faces renewed scrutiny.

