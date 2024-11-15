November 4 | Hour 2 – Ana Navarro Really Wants Sexy Time With Trump

Hour 2

Raskin’s Comments Undermine His Party’s Case Against Trump on January 6

Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin delivered remarks that inadvertently weakened his party’s case against Trump’s involvement on January 6. With the hearing’s attention increasing, Raskin’s statement is shaking up the narrative.

Biden’s ‘Garbage’ Comment About Trump Voters Costs Campaign Calls

Biden’s recent comment, referring to Trump supporters as “garbage,” has caused a wave of canceled campaign calls, especially in swing states. These cancellations highlight the deepening divide within the Democratic voter base.

Kamala’s Pro-Israel and Ceasefire Ads: A State-by-State Strategy

CNN recently uncovered the Harris campaign’s strategy of tailoring ads by state, running both pro-Israel and ceasefire messaging. The approach is stirring up debate on how far campaigns should go to appeal to varied demographics within a single nation.

Fact-Check: Mark Ruffalo’s Trump Hoaxes

Actor Mark Ruffalo cited Trump “hoaxes” like “inject bleach” and the “Muslim ban.” We dissect these claims, sorting fact from fiction, and analyze the media’s role in perpetuating these misunderstandings.

Ana Navarro’s Shocking Trump Microphone Video

Political commentator Ana Navarro recently posted a video supposedly showing Trump in a compromising situation with a microphone. The clip has sparked outrage, yet questions about its authenticity and context are being raised.

Kamala’s Campaign’s Alleged Internet Manipulation

Reports allege that the Harris-Walz social media team is using questionable tactics to silence critics online while boosting positive comments and engagement. Is this a case of digital manipulation, or simply clever marketing?

