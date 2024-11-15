November 4 | Hour 3 – Not Just Peanut the Squirrel, The Government Murdered This Girl’s Goat

Voting Machine Malfunction Highlights Harris on Trump Selection

In a Kentucky county, voters reported that selecting Trump highlighted Harris’s name due to a malfunction. The incident has caused concern among local voters and election officials about the accuracy of electronic voting machines.

Arizona’s Voter Citizenship Proof Controversy

A judge ordered Arizona’s election officials to release the names of 218,000 voters who lack proof of citizenship. The ruling intensifies the focus on election integrity, especially as more questions about eligibility arise.

Nevada Supreme Court Rules on Postmark-Less Ballots

The Nevada Supreme Court decided that ballots without postmarks can still be counted if received up to three days after Election Day. This ruling has drawn both support and criticism from various political groups, each citing the impact on voter turnout and election fairness.

Patriotic Memes Featuring Peanut the Squirrel

In a lighthearted turn, we celebrate Peanut the Squirrel, the internet sensation known for inspiring patriotic memes. As Election Day approaches, Peanut’s story has become a symbol of American resilience and the lighter side of election season.

After Deputies Took Her Pet Goat to the Butcher, Girl Wins $300,000

In a touching win for animal lovers, a young girl received $300,000 in compensation after deputies mistakenly butchered her pet goat. This unique case sheds light on property rights and the emotional bonds we form with our animals.

Chinese Immigrant Debates Liberal Opponent in New Hampshire

An immigrant who survived Chinese communism has taken a strong stand against her wealthy liberal opponent in New Hampshire. The debate has garnered national attention as her personal experience adds a powerful layer to her campaign.

