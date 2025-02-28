Swalwell’s GoFundMe Fail, DOGE’s Big Move & Transmaxxing | February 28 – Hour 3

🔥 The Burning Truth: Hour 3 – Swalwell’s GoFundMe Fail, DOGE’s Big Move & Transmaxxing

Welcome back to The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson , where we tackle the tough issues shaping our nation. In this hour, we’re diving into jaw-dropping stories—from Eric Swalwell’s ill-fated GoFundMe campaign to the DOGE team’s bold move against the National Endowment for Democracy and the bizarre trend of transmaxxing. Let’s get started.

Eric Swalwell Shares GoFundMe for J6 Capitol ‘Hero’ Michael Fanone … There’s Just ONE Big Problem

Rep. Eric Swalwell promotes a GoFundMe campaign for Michael Fanone, hailed by some as a J6 Capitol “hero.” But there’s one glaring issue: Why won’t Democrats who praise him offer him a job? Critics accuse Swalwell of performative activism, while supporters argue Fanone deserves more support. What’s really going on here? Learn more here .

Why Won’t Democrats Who Claim He’s a Hero Give Him a Job?

Despite labeling Michael Fanone a “hero,” Democrats have yet to offer him employment or tangible support. This disconnect raises questions about political posturing versus real action. Is this a case of empty gestures—or something more sinister? Get the details here .

The DOGE Team Zeroes Out the National Endowment for Democracy

The DOGE team makes headlines by zeroing out funding for the National Endowment for Democracy, sparking debates about government spending and accountability. Supporters call it a necessary step to eliminate waste, while critics warn of potential consequences for democracy promotion. What’s behind this bold move—and what does it mean for U.S. foreign policy? Read more here .

Have You Heard of Transmaxxing, Where You Live as a Woman Because Being a Man Is “Too Much Hard Work”?

A bizarre new trend called “transmaxxing” is gaining attention, where individuals claim they live as women because being a man is “too much hard work.” This concept has sparked outrage and ridicule online, raising questions about cultural shifts and societal norms. Is this a genuine movement—or just another example of absurdity? Learn more here .

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.