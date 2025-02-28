Epstein Files, English as Official Language & Behar’s Backtrack | February 28 – Hour 2

🔥 The Burning Truth: Hour 2 – Epstein Files, English as Official Language & Behar’s Backtrack

Welcome back to The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson , where we tackle the tough issues shaping our nation. In this hour, we’re diving into jaw-dropping stories—from the FBI’s alleged withholding of Epstein files to Trump’s historic executive order and Joy Behar’s baffling comments about Elon Musk. Let’s get started.

‘This Is NOT a Joke’: Anna Paulina Luna Vows That Whoever Posted the ‘RickRoll’ Tweet Will Be Fired

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna vows to fire whoever was responsible for posting a "RickRoll" tweet from her official account. While some see humor in the blunder, Luna insists this is no laughing matter. Who's behind the tweet—and will accountability follow?

BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi Accuses the FBI of Withholding Epstein Files

Attorney General Pam Bondi accuses the FBI of withholding key Epstein files, reigniting debates about transparency and accountability. What's being hidden—and why does it matter now? This development raises serious questions about justice for Epstein's victims.

Trump to Sign a New Executive Order Making English the Official Language of the United States… Why Wasn’t This Done a Long Time Ago?

Former President Donald Trump signs a new executive order declaring English the official language of the United States. Supporters applaud the move as long overdue, while critics argue it undermines multiculturalism. What are the implications—and why did it take so long?

RFK Congratulates Steak n’ Shake for Transitioning Away From Seed Oils in Favor of Beef Tallow

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praises Steak n' Shake for ditching seed oils in favor of beef tallow, citing health benefits and consumer demand. This decision highlights growing concerns about processed foods and their impact on public health. Will other chains follow suit—or is this just a niche trend?

“I Said What I Said…”: JD Vance Calls Out Keir Starmer to His Smug Face Over the UK’s Lack of Free Speech Protections

Senator JD Vance delivers a scathing critique of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a heated exchange, slamming the country's lack of free speech protections. His bold remarks have sparked debates about censorship and democracy. What's behind Vance's comments—and how will the UK respond?

Ex-Biden Press Sec Admits Campaign Was ‘Gaslighting’ Public Over Joe’s Decline

A former Biden press secretary admits the campaign was "gaslighting" the public about Joe Biden's cognitive decline. This shocking revelation raises questions about transparency and trust in political messaging. How will this admission impact perceptions of Biden's presidency?

Joy Behar Slanders Elon Musk as “Pro-Apartheid,” but an Attorney Must Have Gotten to Her During the Commercial Break…

Joy Behar slanders Elon Musk as "pro-apartheid" on The View —only to backtrack moments later after a commercial break. Critics accuse her of reckless commentary, while supporters claim she was misinterpreted. What's the truth behind her remarks—and why the sudden reversal?

