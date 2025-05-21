Tornado Cow, Starbucks Meltdown, DOJ Targets Chicago, and Budget Bill Clears Hurdle | May 19 – Hour 3

Casey covers a bizarre and miraculous story out of Wisconsin where a cow survived being impaled by a tornado-launched beam — and now needs a new name. Meanwhile, Starbucks baristas are throwing fits over a straightforward dress code, and the DOJ launches a new probe into Chicago’s hiring practices after the mayor openly bragged about racial discrimination. Plus: Congress pushes forward Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” the Supreme Court sides with Trump on Venezuelan protected status, CBS News faces internal shakeups, Ashli Babbitt’s family reaches a $5 million settlement, and Kroger is under fire for overcharging shoppers.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.