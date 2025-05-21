Mexican Navy Ship Crashes Into Brooklyn Bridge, Indiana Debates Death Penalty, and Epstein File Sparks FBI Firestorm | May 19 – Hour 2

Casey covers the bizarre story of the Mexican Navy ship Cuauhtémoc crashing into the Brooklyn Bridge — killing two — and debunks claims that DOGE or tech glitches were involved, despite Senator Schumer’s bizarre insinuations. Plus, State Rep. Bob Morris renews his call to end capital punishment in Indiana, and the state prepares for its first execution in years. Also: The FBI insists Epstein’s death was a suicide, but Dan Bongino and other critics aren’t buying it — especially with disgraced former Director James Comey still making headlines.

