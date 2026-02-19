Trans Shooter Horror at Hockey Game, Media Spin Exposed, and Jesse Jackson Dies on Rush Limbaugh Anniversary | Feb. 17 – Hour 1

Hour 1 opens with harrowing reports out of Rhode Island, where a trans‑identifying man dressed in women’s clothing opened fire during his son’s senior‑night hockey game, killing his ex‑wife and child before taking his own life. Coverage from Not the Bee, Resist the Mainstream, and Daily Mail reveals the shooter’s long history of violent outbursts, narcissistic behavior, and a social‑media trail that read like a roadmap to tragedy. Court records confirm the shooter’s gender‑identity struggles were tied to past custody disputes—yet mainstream outlets remain silent on how radical ideological denial helped fuel preventable violence.

Casey highlights Breitbart’s exclusive footage showing fans fighting back inside the arena, proving again that armed, courageous citizens can prevent even greater bloodshed. He also unpacks how media outlets continue to avoid labeling the shooter’s ideology, despite ample evidence of premeditation and mental instability.

In a reflective moment, Casey notes the passing of Rev. Jesse Jackson—ironically on the fifth anniversary of Rush Limbaugh’s death—and considers what that symbolic timing says about how America’s political and cultural legacy is shifting.

The segment closes with Casey exposing another media hypocrisy: the sob story surrounding an Irish man detained by ICE who “just wants to go home,” while buried reports reveal he’s wanted overseas for human‑trafficking and fraud charges.

