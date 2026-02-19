School Sex Scandal Shocks Community as Hillary’s Epstein Lies Collapse | Feb. 17 – Hour 2

Hour 2 opens with a jaw-dropping story of a school secretary whose husband allegedly walked in on her with a student, sparking a criminal probe that uncovered even more disturbing evidence of exploitation and abuse. Police reports detail just how deep the misconduct runs, and Casey lays out why parents can’t blindly trust “the system” to protect their kids anymore.

From there, the hour shifts to Hillary Clinton’s Epstein nightmare. A new clip shows the exact moment Hillary seems to realize she’s been caught lying about her ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and Trump wastes no time mocking her Munich meltdown, pointing out how Democrats’ attempt to weaponize Epstein has spectacularly backfired. A Just the News report catalogs the top elites already losing power, positions, and reputations as more files drop, signaling that the fallout is only beginning—and it isn’t the MAGA crowd that’s scared.

