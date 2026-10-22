France burns while the BBC says “mostly peaceful”: Casey challenges the framing of coverage showing burning vehicles, looted businesses, and clashes with police. The BBC says it was distinguishing the broader peaceful demonstrations from those committing violence — but does that language adequately convey the destruction? Plus, Casey reacts to the viral report about pork products and toilet paper allegedly left untouched by looters.bbc+1

New York’s restaurant warning sign: The Kobeissi Letter reports that New York State lost roughly 2,000 eating and drinking establishments year over year in the first quarter of 2026. Casey examines the business-climate questions behind that reported decline and why policymakers should pay attention when neighborhood establishments disappear. This is a statewide net decline, not a count of closures in New York City alone.investmentwatchblog

What does the DSA want after the midterms? Casey examines DataRepublican’s claims about internal Democratic Socialists of America transcripts and recordings, including discussions of abolishing the Senate and imposing term limits. The segment scrutinizes the reported proposals and their constitutional implications, while distinguishing activists’ discussions from enacted policy.