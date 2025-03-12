Trump’s Shutdown Fight, GOP Split | March 11 – Hour 2

Hour 2 of The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson

This episode dives into the looming government shutdown crisis, with President Trump pushing the GOP to delay action and “work on our agenda,” sparking a fiery standoff with Rep. Thomas Massie. Casey breaks down the MAGA divide, exploring the tension on X:

Trump’s Shutdown Delay Push

[GOP House Support Rally by Vance](https://twitter.com/RapidResponse47/status/1899525457965355035—not directly linked but contextually related)

Casey also examines JD Vance’s rally cry to pass measures to avert Friday’s shutdown, Trump’s vow to oust Rep. Massie, and the heated reactions dividing MAGA Land. Plus, he uncovers Marco Rubio’s dramatic purge of USAID, detailing how much of the agency was gutted—offering sharp insights into conservative politics and U.S. governance.

