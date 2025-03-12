Indiana Tragedies, Trump Secrets | March 11 – Hour 3

Join Hour 3 of The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson for a hard-hitting look at local tragedies and national bombshells—broadcast live from Michiana, covering South Bend, Elkhart, and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Casey dives into heartbreaking local news, including a fatal school bus crash on US 24 in Wabash County and the shooting of an Indiana man by Secret Service near the White House. He brings his conservative

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.