Tuesday Tithe With Lucas Miles | Trans Jesus Debate, Woke Breakup

Join The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson for the Tuesday Tithe segment, featuring Pastor Lucas Miles—broadcast live from Michiana, covering South Bend, Elkhart, and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

In this episode, Casey and Pastor Miles tackle a controversial claim by an “LGBTQ federal judge” who told DOJ lawyers that Christ would welcome trans military members. They offer a sharp, conservative perspective on this intersection of faith, politics, and culture, challenging the narrative with biblical truth and political insight.

Plus, they dive into a viral story from Love Is Blind, where a reality star left her fiancé at the altar because he wasn’t “woke enough.” Casey and Pastor Miles unpack the cultural divide, offering a critique of progressive ideology from a conservative, faith-based lens.

Tune in for bold, unfiltered takes on these trending topics, straight from the heart of Indiana’s conservative community. Whether you’re in South Bend, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, or across Michiana, The Burning Truth delivers the news and analysis you need—only on Spotify, iTunes, BTMedia.News, or your favorite podcast app.

Stream The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson on Spotify, iTunes, BTMedia.News, or your favorite podcast app. Listen live on affiliate radio stations near you, or watch live every day at 3 p.m. Eastern on Rumble [https://rumble.com/c/CaseyTheHost]!

