🔥 The Burning Truth: Tuesday Tithe – Christian Persecution, Media Silence & Drag Queen Controversy

Welcome back to The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson , where we tackle the tough issues shaping our world. In this special Tuesday Tithe segment, Pastor Lucas Miles joins me to discuss the alarming rise in violence against Christians worldwide, the media’s glaring silence on these tragedies, and a shocking drag queen controversy in Texas. Let’s dive in.

Tuesday Tithe with Pastor Lucas Miles

Pastor Lucas Miles joins me for Tuesday Tithe to shed light on the persecution facing Christians globally. While mainstream media ignores these stories, believers are being targeted, attacked, and even killed for their faith. What can be done to address this crisis—and why is it being ignored by those in power? Learn more here .

Why Isn’t the Media Talking About the 70 Christians That Were Just Beheaded?

Reports reveal that 70 Christians were brutally beheaded in a recent attack, yet the media remains eerily silent. This omission raises serious questions about bias, priorities, and the cultural blind spots of modern journalism. Why are these stories ignored—and what does it say about our society’s values? Read more here .

Drag Queen at Texas ‘Church’ Jokes About Killing Trump Supporters, Fighting Greg Abbott

A drag queen at a Texas “church” sparked outrage after making jokes about killing Trump supporters and fighting Governor Greg Abbott. This performance has reignited debates about free speech, cultural decay, and the line between entertainment and hate speech. Where do we draw the line—and what does this say about the state of our culture? Get the details here .

