You Don’t Hate The Media Enough | February 26 – Hour 1

🔥 The Burning Truth: Hour 1 – MSNBC Purge, Fake News Lawsuits & Media Distrust

Welcome back to The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson , where we tackle the tough issues shaping our nation. In this hour, we’re diving into jaw-dropping stories—from MSNBC’s latest purge to fake news lawsuits and the ongoing erosion of trust in the media. Let’s get started.

The MSNBC Purge Continues: Most of Maddow’s Staff to Be Let Go (But She’s Still Getting Her $25 Mil)

Despite Rachel Maddow’s staggering $25 million salary, MSNBC is letting go of most of her staff as part of a major purge. This move raises questions about the network’s future—and whether viewers will continue tuning in. Is this a sign of collapse—or a desperate attempt to stay relevant? Read more here .

NBC Settles $30M Defamation Lawsuit After Fake News About Doctor At ICE Facilities

NBC has settled a $30 million defamation lawsuit after falsely accusing a doctor of performing “mass hysterectomies” on female detainees at an ICE facility in Georgia. Hosts like Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace, and Chris Hayes perpetuated these false claims, further damaging trust in mainstream media. What does this say about accountability in journalism? Learn more here .

Paramount, Trump Agree to Appoint Mediator to Settle $20B Lawsuit Over ‘60 Minutes’ Kamala Harris Interview

Paramount and Donald Trump have agreed to appoint a mediator to resolve a $20 billion lawsuit over a controversial 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris. This high-stakes legal battle highlights ongoing tensions between media outlets and political figures. Will this case set a precedent for future disputes? Get the details here .

White House Can Continue Restricting AP’s Press Privileges, Judge Rules

A judge has ruled that the White House can continue restricting the Associated Press’s press privileges, sparking outrage among advocates for freedom of the press. Critics argue this decision undermines democracy, while supporters claim it’s necessary for security. What does this mean for press freedom—and who’s really under attack? Read more here .

Media Trust Hits Another Historic Low

Trust in the media has plummeted to another historic low, with many Americans questioning the integrity of mainstream outlets. From fake news lawsuits to biased coverage, it’s no wonder confidence is eroding. How can the media regain public trust—or is it too late? Read more here .

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.