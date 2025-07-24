Hour 1

Tulsi Gabbard Drops Bombshell Intelligence DNI Tulsi Gabbard releases newly declassified material revealing Obama administration’s central role in the Trump-Russia collusion hoax. 🔹 Gabbard: New Russiagate intel “directly points to” Obama. DOJ must now weigh criminal implications. 🔹 House intel report confirms U.S. agencies used the debunked Steele Dossier to justify surveillance. 🔹 Putin reportedly expected Hillary Clinton to win in 2016, undercutting the entire narrative. 🔹 Gabbard calls it “the most egregious weaponization of intel in U.S. history.” 🔹 Report uncovers CIA Director John Brennan’s deception in 2016.

Hour 2

Epstein Case Update

Federal judge denies DOJ’s request to unseal grand jury transcripts in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. What are they hiding?

Woke Grocery Store Fails in Kansas City

Taxpayer-subsidized grocery store ends up exactly how you’d expect. Spoiler: It’s not good.

Colbert Cover Story Implodes

New reporting blows up the media narrative that Colbert’s ouster was unrelated to ratings and cost. Turns out—it was.

Uber’s New Gender Feature

Uber lets female passengers and drivers opt out of interactions with men. Privacy? Safety? Or something else?

France vs. Air Conditioning

French elites fear “thermal shock” will kill them. Meanwhile, the rest of the world laughs.

PBS & NPR Say They Don’t Need You Anyway

After funding cuts, PBS and NPR reveal they’re just fine—so why are we paying them again?

NPR Editor-in-Chief Resigns

More fallout from NPR’s exposed left-wing bias.