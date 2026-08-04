Viral Anthem Disaster, Gas Pump Taser Fire, and Data Center Power Fight | Monday, Aug. 3 – Hour 1
Hour 1:
- The viral national anthem from the first women’s pro baseball game had the internet losing it, but the bigger story is what it says about modern spectacle culture. Casey also digs into the shocking case of a U.S. Fish and Wildlife officer tasing a man at a gas pump, sparking a fire and raising serious questions about training and accountability.
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New polling shows voters are increasingly skeptical of data centers, especially when the power burden falls on local ratepayers. Casey breaks down why Americans are pushing back, why energy policy matters to every household, and how the debate is shifting from “build at all costs” to “pay your own way.”
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Hour 3: A look at the political fallout around public safety, federal overreach, and the kind of bureaucratic decision-making that keeps making headlines for the wrong reasons. Casey connects the dots between viral outrage, government competence, and why conservatives keep demanding common sense and accountability.
Follow Casey:
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