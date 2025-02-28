Zelensky Is A Clown And Discovers What FAFO Is All About | February 28 – Hour 1

🔥 The Burning Truth: Hour 1 – Trump & Vance vs. Zelensky, Ukraine Drama

Welcome back to The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson , where we tackle the tough issues shaping our nation. In this hour, we’re diving into jaw-dropping stories—from Trump and JD Vance’s heated confrontation with Zelensky to the fallout of a failed minerals deal and calls for peace in Ukraine. Let’s get started.

BREAKING: Trump and Vance Chew Out Zelensky at WH Press Conference: ‘You Gotta Be More Thankful’ (VIDEO)

Former President Donald Trump and Senator JD Vance delivered a scathing message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a tense White House press conference, telling him, “You gotta be more thankful.” This bold exchange has sparked widespread debate about U.S.-Ukraine relations. What led to this moment—and what does it mean for diplomacy? Watch the full video here .

FLASHBACK: Zelensky Says He Won’t Hold Elections Unless U.S. and EU Pay for Them

A flashback reveals Zelensky’s controversial stance that Ukraine won’t hold elections unless the U.S. and EU foot the bill. Critics argue this highlights a pattern of dependency, while supporters claim it’s a necessary move given Ukraine’s financial struggles. How will this affect international support for Ukraine? Learn more here .

Here’s Trump’s Blistering Statement About When Zelenskyy Can Return to the WH After Being Shown the Door

After a disastrous Oval Office meeting, Trump issued a blistering statement outlining when Zelensky might be allowed back in the White House. His remarks underscore growing frustrations with Ukraine’s leadership. Will this strain U.S.-Ukraine ties—or reset expectations? Read the full statement here .

Democrats, Never Trumpers Inflated Zelensky’s Arrogance Before Oval Office Disaster

Reports reveal that Democrats and Never Trumpers played a role in inflating Zelensky’s arrogance ahead of the Oval Office disaster. Critics accuse them of undermining diplomatic efforts, while supporters defend their actions as holding Ukraine accountable. Who’s really to blame for this breakdown in relations? Get the details here .

Zelensky Leaves White House Without Signing Minerals Deal

Zelensky departed the White House empty-handed after refusing to sign a key minerals deal. This failure raises questions about Ukraine’s priorities and the future of U.S.-Ukraine economic partnerships. What went wrong—and can the deal be salvaged? Read more here .

‘America First in Action’: Republicans Back Trump Promoting Peace in Ukraine

Republicans are rallying behind Trump’s push for peace in Ukraine, framing it as an “America First” approach to foreign policy. Supporters praise his focus on ending conflicts, while critics warn it could weaken alliances. Is this a bold step toward stability—or a risky retreat? Learn more here .

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.