Interview: Indiana’s Money Man Speaks: State Treasurer Daniel Elliott on Stadiums, Taxes, and Indiana’s Future | Feb. 18 – Hour 1

Hour 1 features an in‑depth interview with Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliott, who joins Casey for a wide‑ranging conversation about how Hoosier tax dollars are being managed and where the state is headed. The Treasurer weighs in on the proposed Chicago Bears stadium deal and what it could mean for Indiana’s economy and regional competition, then dives into the state budget, taxes, and long‑term roads and infrastructure funding—including how the Indiana Bond Bank helps local communities finance critical projects without blowing up their balance sheets. From everyday pocketbook issues to big‑picture investment strategy, Elliott gives listeners a candid look at how his office is working to keep Indiana fiscally strong while still investing in growth, jobs, and safer, better‑maintained roads across the state.

