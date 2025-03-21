Russia’s Iran Stance, Trump-Zelensky Call, & Biden’s Autopen Scandal | March 19 – Hour 1
In Hour 1 of The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson, we cover major global and political shake-ups:
- Russia takes a surprising stance, pledging not to support Iran in its conflict with Israel—what’s behind this move?
- Trump and Zelensky’s latest call—what really happened, and why the media is spinning it.
- Biden’s autopen scandal intensifies, with legal experts saying his executive actions may be invalid—is this the biggest presidential scandal yet?
- Trump administration faces a deadline to disclose details of deportation flights after a judge’s ruling.
- Casey breaks down the autopen controversy, exposing why so many people are getting the story wrong.
