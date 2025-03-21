DOJ’s Legal Showdown, Judicial Overreach & Alito’s Warning | March 21 – Hour 1
In Hour 1 of The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson, we break down the latest legal and judicial power struggles:
- Justice Alito calls out “judicial hubris” in cases targeting Donald Trump—why he says courts are overstepping their bounds.
- DOJ eyes the “State Secrets Privilege”—what this rare legal maneuver could mean for ongoing investigations.
- Judicial activism exposed! We take a deep dive into how courts are rewriting laws and why impeachment is being discussed.
- The push to hold activist judges accountable—is it time for Congress to act?
