DOJ’s Legal Showdown, Judicial Overreach & Alito’s Warning | March 21 – Hour 1

In Hour 1 of The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson, we break down the latest legal and judicial power struggles:

Justice Alito calls out “judicial hubris” in cases targeting Donald Trump —why he says courts are overstepping their bounds.

in cases targeting —why he says courts are overstepping their bounds. DOJ eyes the “State Secrets Privilege” —what this rare legal maneuver could mean for ongoing investigations.

—what this could mean for ongoing investigations. Judicial activism exposed! We take a deep dive into how courts are rewriting laws and why impeachment is being discussed .

We take a and . The push to hold activist judges accountable—is it time for Congress to act?

