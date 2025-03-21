Indiana’s Border Mission, Immigration Bill Battle & BMV Changes | March 19 – Hour 2

In Hour 2 of The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson, we break down key policy battles and legal fights:

Indiana’s National Guard expands border mission , with a longer deployment and higher costs —what’s the endgame?

, with —what’s the endgame? Immigration bill tensions rise , as lawmakers alter notice requirements but opposition remains fierce .

, as but . BMV regulations under review , with lawmakers revisiting registration tag and specialty license plate rules .

, with lawmakers . Trump’s administration fights back , vowing to appeal the USAID ruling —what’s at stake?

, vowing to —what’s at stake? A bizarre legal case—a special education teacher accused of molestation claims her student set her up for blackmail because she’s too attractive?!

