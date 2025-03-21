Indiana’s Border Mission, Immigration Bill Battle & BMV Changes | March 19 – Hour 2
In Hour 2 of The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson, we break down key policy battles and legal fights:
- Indiana’s National Guard expands border mission, with a longer deployment and higher costs—what’s the endgame?
- Immigration bill tensions rise, as lawmakers alter notice requirements but opposition remains fierce.
- BMV regulations under review, with lawmakers revisiting registration tag and specialty license plate rules.
- Trump’s administration fights back, vowing to appeal the USAID ruling—what’s at stake?
- A bizarre legal case—a special education teacher accused of molestation claims her student set her up for blackmail because she’s too attractive?!
