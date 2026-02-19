Tuesday Tithe With Pastor Lucas Miles | Feb. 17

For this week’s Tuesday Tithe, Pastor Lucas Miles joins Casey to dig into a disturbing story out of Maryland, where a far‑left activist allegedly tried to weaponize Child Protective Services against TPUSA, targeting Christian conservatives for their beliefs rather than any real child‑safety concern. From there, they recap highlights from the National Christian Broadcasters convention, where pastors, broadcasters, and ministry leaders wrestled with how to preach biblical truth in a culture increasingly hostile to it. Pastor Miles then tackles a hard question too many churches avoid: Does the modern church really care about men’s issues? They discuss fatherlessness, male mental health, and why so many men feel sidelined or shamed in today’s congregations—and what it would look like for the church to call men back to courage, responsibility, and genuine discipleship.

