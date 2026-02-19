Leaked RINO Audio, Obama’s Alien Walk‑Back, and AOC’s Munich Meltdown | Feb. 17 – Hour 3

Hour 3 opens with a FLASHBACK to Casey’s earlier takedown of Indiana State Sen. Greg Goode, who once gave a soaring speech about America “counting on Indiana” while quietly working against conservatives. New leaked audio now catches Goode bragging at a county GOP event about ignoring the grassroots and smearing TPAction/TPUSA with a fabricated story that activists kicked in his door and nearly killed his family—an incident that never happened. The segment exposes how some so‑called Republicans weaponize lies against their own voters to protect their status.

Then Casey turns to Barack Obama’s latest media‑protected stunt: in a recent interview, Obama casually says “yes, aliens are real,” only for the interviewer to move on with zero follow‑up questions. After public blowback, Obama walks it back and claims he was speaking “statistically” or “theoretically,” a perfect snapshot of how unserious our elites and their media shields have become.

Government incompetence gets a spotlight with the story of a Minnesota state employee, tasked with reviewing Medicaid fraud, who was caught on video keying Teslas in a parking lot. The irony of a supposed fraud watchdog vandalizing private property is not lost on Casey, who uses it to illustrate how deep the rot goes inside the bureaucracy.

The hour wraps with a worldwide facepalm courtesy of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio‑Cortez. First, a viral clip shows AOC apparently confused about where the equator is during her latest “world tour.” Then coverage of her Munich appearance shows her lashing out at the press for accurately reporting her disastrous performance, leaving her more exposed than ever as style over substance.

